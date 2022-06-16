FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,900, most of them in Europe.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case of monkeypox, had confirmed eight as of June 10.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed first case on May 22 and a total of four as of June 13.

* BELGIUM had detected 34 cases by June 10, since its first two on May 20. * CZECH REPUBLIC detected first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed first case on May 23 and a total of eight as of June 14. * FINLAND, which reported first case on May 27, had confirmed three as of June 8.

* FRANCE had confirmed 125 cases by June 14. * GERMANY reported first case on May 20 and a total of 305 by June 16.

* GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1. * GREECE detected its first case on June 8 and confirmed a second on June 12.

* HUNGARY confirmed first case on May 31 and a total of three by June 10. * ICELAND diagnosed two cases on June 8 in initial tests, pending confirmation from foreign testing. Local health authority expects the primary diagnosis to be correct.

* IRELAND had confirmed nine cases as of June 8, with first on May 28. * ITALY had detected 29 cases as of June 9, since its first on May 19.

* LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3 and a second on June 8. * MALTA reported one case on June 2.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 95 cases as of June 16, with its first on May 20. * NORWAY reported its first case on May 31, and a total of four cases on June 16.

* POLAND reported first case on June 10. * PORTUGAL confirmed 10 new cases on June 15, bringing its total to 241.

* ROMANIA confirmed first case on June 13. * SLOVENIA has reported a total of seven cases since its first on May 24.

* SPAIN had confirmed 313 cases by June 14. * SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of six by June 8.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed a total of 28 cases as of June 16, after its first on May 21. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 524 confirmed cases as of June 14, including 504 in England, 13 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and five in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported four cases as of June 9, with its first on May 21.

* MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported a total of 13 infections since its first on May 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had two confirmed cases as of June 2.

* BRAZIL had confirmed three cases as of June 12, with its first on June 8. * CANADA had confirmed 159 infections as of June 14.

* MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28 and had confirmed five as of June 15. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 83 cases in 19 states and the District of Colombia by June 16.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Bill Berkrot)

