German health minister pushes fourth COVID shot ahead of autumn wave

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:28 IST
Karl Lauterbach Image Credit: Facebook (@Karl_Lauterbach)
There will not be another attempt to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory, said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, while making the case for more people to get a second booster shot.

Anyone who is often in contact with others and wants to protect themselves and others should consider the fourth shot, regardless of age, said Lauterbach. Some 80% of Germany's over-60s have not had their fourth COVID-19 shot, he added.

He also recommended that people continue to wear masks inside in light of a summer wave of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

