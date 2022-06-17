Left Menu

Thailand rushes to rein in cannabis use a week after decriminalization

This week, the central government has been issuing piecemeal rules to try to bring some order to cannabis use. On Friday, new regulations went into effect forbidding all public smoking of cannabis as well as the sale of marijuana to people under the age of 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:18 IST
Thailand rushes to rein in cannabis use a week after decriminalization
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand hastily issued a raft of new regulations for cannabis use this week after long-planned decriminalization raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone - including children. Soon after the country became the first in Asia to legalize the growing and consumption of cannabis in food and drink on June 9, businesses began openly selling marijuana, with strains called "Amnesia" and "Night Nurse" on offer from a truck in Bangkok.

The rapid rise in cannabis sales sparked concern from a Bangkok city official: Deputy Permanent Secretary Wantanee Wattana said at least one person had died and several were hospitalized this week after consuming or smoking marijuana. A draft cannabis bill is making its way through parliament, but could be months away from becoming law.

"There are no control measures other than word of mouth," lamented Mana Nimitmongkol, head of the Anti-Corruption Organization (Thailand), in an online post earlier this week. This week, the central government has been issuing piecemeal rules to try to bring some order to cannabis use.

On Friday, new regulations went into effect forbidding all public smoking of cannabis as well as the sale of marijuana to people under the age of 20, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. The rules were published overnight in the Royal Gazette. Several other rules included banning cannabis from schools, the requirement for retailers to provide clear information on the usage of cannabis in food and drinks, and the application of a health law that defined smoke from marijuana as a public nuisance punishable by jail and a fine.

Critics have said the government rushed to remove criminal penalties on marijuana before passing a law to ensure the substance is regulated. Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a leading advocate for the legalization of cannabis, has defended the government's approach to legalization.

"We legalized cannabis for medical use and health," Austin said at Government House on Friday. "Usage beyond this is inappropriate... and we need laws to control it," he said.

Antun's Bhumjaithai Party campaigned on the legalization of marijuana ahead of the 2019 election and is a main partner in the ruling coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022