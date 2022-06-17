Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan addresses countdown function for Yoga Day 2022 in Rishikesh

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying participated in 'Yogotsav' and addressed the countdown function for the International Day of Yoga 2022 in Rishikesh today.

Addressing the gathering at Gangaghat, Dr Balyan said that Uttarakhand is the birthplace of Yoga and that there could not be a better place to celebrate its rejuvenation. The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put Yoga on the world map. The Yoga instructors from our nation have been our cultural ambassadors to the world. He added that the international community now recognises the value of Yoga in promoting physical and psychological well-being.

The Union Minister said that the government is celebrating a 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga in 100 cities from 13th March to 21st June 2022. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is celebrating 'Yogotsav' today in Somnath, Rishikesh, Kanyakumari. The Union Minister appealed to the people to adopt Yoga as a way of life.

Speaking about the issues afflicting the state of Uttarakhand, Dr Balyan said that migration away from the hills can be ameliorated by supplementing agriculture with animal husbandry. He added that the Union Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying has come a long way from 2014 when the overall budget was Rs 1500 crore to today when a sub-scheme for vaccination against foot & mouth disease has an outlay of Rs 12500 crore. He exhorted the farmers present at the celebration to benefit from the schemes providing a 50% subsidy for starting breeding farms for livestock. Dr Balyan said that the Union Government stands firmly behind the livestock farmer community of Uttarakhand and will provide all possible support for its growth.

Prior to the Yoga session, Dr Balyan visited 'Pashulok' Farm and inaugurated State Goat and Sheep Lab under National Livestock Mission. He also interacted with a delegation of progressive livestock farmers. The event was also attended by the cabinet ministers of the Uttarakhand government Sh Subodh Uniyal and Sh Sourabh Bahuguna.

(With Inputs from PIB)