WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose
Vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer Inc are developing a potential next generation booster targeted at both the Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus. Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
A modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity, a technical advisory group set up the World Health Organization said on Friday. Such a variant-adapted vaccine may benefit those who have already received the primary series of shots, the agency's panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said, citing available data.
The vaccines could be considered for use globally by the agency once they get emergency use authorization or an approval by a stringent national regulatory authority. Vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer Inc are developing a potential next generation booster targeted at both the Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.
Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- World Health Organization
- Omicron
- Pfizer Inc
- Moderna
ALSO READ
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status -study
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status -study; EU drugs watchdog in talks with Bavarian Nordic over wider use of smallpox vaccine and more
Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing