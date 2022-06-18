Centre asks States to focus on expanding coverage of PM National Dialysis Programme in all districts

The Union Health Ministry on Friday directed States and Union Territories to focus towards expanding coverage of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP) to all districts in all states and UTs. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting through video conference (VC) on Friday with all States and UTs to review the physical and financial progress under National Health Mission (NHM), Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP)-II, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), 15th Finance Commission grants and Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP).

"To expand the coverage of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) across the country, States were asked to cover all districts by Haemodialysis programme and also promote Peritoneal dialysis programme alongside as it is less restrictive for the patients and requires less technical demand from institutions," the health ministry said in a statement. Highlighting various initiatives and steps taken by the Government of India to ensure affordable, accessible and equitable public healthcare services across the country, States and UTs were informed through a detailed presentation on the status of implementation of programs and disbursal of funds under NHM, various projects under ECRP-II package and PM-ABHIM.

The meeting also focussed on expanding 100 per cent coverage of the National Dialysis Programme. The States were also advised extensive use of the PMNDP portal, an API-based IT platform for capturing details of all beneficiaries availing of free dialysis services under PMNDP. To prevent duplication and ensure transparency, efficiency and inter-operability, States were asked to ensure registration using a 14-digit unique ABHA ID. They were also requested to share APIs and integrate it with the PMNDP portal if using separate portals, for holistic coverage, read the release.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that for ensuring the implementation of programs and initiatives, allocated government resources under the National Health Mission (NHM) must be expedited and utilized efficiently. He urged States and UTs to provide necessary documentation and utilisation certificates corresponding to fund utilisation and ensure refund of unused amount.

States were also urged to map these transfers on Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal. To develop capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, tertiary levels and to prepare health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics and disasters, Rs 64,180 crores for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has been allocated under PM-ABHIM.

"Given the emphasis on the utilisation of these funds for capital expenditure, States/UTs were requested to expedite proposals and MOUs to be sent to Union Health Ministry under PM-ABHIM so as to enable the Ministry to release funds timely for the states. To ensure mapping of physical and financial progress, States were requested to identify physical facilities and complete the mapping exercise on NHM-Progress Monitoring System (PMS) portal at the earliest," the ministry said. Highlighting the need to expedite the utilisation of funds released under the ECRP-II package, states were informed that 100 per cent Central Share amount has been released to States.

While informing States about their expenditure status under ECRP-II, they were again urged to complete the mapping of approvals on NHM-PMS Portal and review this status periodically. Additionally, States and UTs were also advised that instead of seeking approval of the Union Health Ministry, State Health Societies (SHS) have been authorized to accord remaining approvals of activities under ECRP-II. Finally, states were requested that all activities under the ECRP-II scheme must be completed by December 31, 2022. (ANI)

