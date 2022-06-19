N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA

North Korea has recorded another 19,310 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, without detailing how many of those patients had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Overall more than 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since an outbreak was first acknowledged in mid-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)