Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:03 IST
Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,192, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district reported two new cases, while South Sikkim district accounted for one case.

The Himalayan state currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,976 persons have recovered from the disease and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 249 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,40,548.

