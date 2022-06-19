Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases
Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,192, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.
East Sikkim district reported two new cases, while South Sikkim district accounted for one case.
The Himalayan state currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,976 persons have recovered from the disease and 751 others have migrated to other states.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.
Sikkim tested 249 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,40,548.
