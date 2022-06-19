COVID-19: US to donate 2.2 mn pediatric vaccines to Nepal

The US has pledged to donate 2.2 million doses of pediatric vaccines to Nepal to help it combat the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

The donation coincides with the celebrations of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Nepal, the US Embassy here said in a statement.

“These highly effective, life-saving vaccines for children ages 5-11 are provided through the generosity of the American people and add to the 2.26 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, and the 1.5 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines that the US has donated to Nepal so far,” it said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States government has worked directly with the Government of Nepal to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure the continuity of critical health services, and support the country in mitigating the pandemic’s secondary social and economic impact – particularly on education and livelihoods,” according to the statement.

