Karnataka reports 623 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Sunday clocked 623 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,60,831 and fatalities to 40,071 respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 412 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,15,683. Active cases in the state stood at 5,035, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 588 cases, it said.

Other districts too reported new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Dakshina Kannada, six in Mysuru, four each in Udupi and Uttara Kannada, and two in Bengaluru Rural.

The lone death due to COVID-19 on Sunday occurred in Belagavi district while 19 districts in the state reported zero infections and zero deaths.

A total of 23,170 samples were tested in the state, including 17,466 using RT-PCR method, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.67 crore.

The number of vaccinations against COVID-19 done in the state rose to 11.08 crore, with 10,382 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

