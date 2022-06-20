Left Menu

Ladakh reported three fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,313, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:39 IST
Covid: 3 new cases in Ladakh
Ladakh reported three fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,313, officials said on Monday. All the new cases were detected in Leh district, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 27 -- 25 in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.

Two people were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 28,058, officials said.

A total of 3,764 people, including over 2,477 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Sunday, they said.

