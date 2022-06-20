Parts of Asia looked to crack down on rising COVID-19 cases by conducting mass tests, while public health agencies in the United States approved the use of vaccines in young children and in Europe began the review of a variant-adapted vaccine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The world's biggest gambling hub Macau began its second day of mass COVID-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend, with most businesses shut but casinos remaining open. * Thailand said on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public.

* North Korea recorded another 18,820 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said. * North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed.

EUROPE * The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna on Friday, as coronavirus cases linked to Omicron sub-variants see an uptick in the region.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months.

* U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies. AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

* Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions for its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity, a technical advisory group set up the World Health Organization said. * People infected with the earliest version of the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa in November, may be vulnerable to reinfection with later versions of Omicron even if they have been vaccinated and boosted, new findings suggest.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's government cut its view on factory output for the first time in seven months in June due to the hit to manufacturers from China's hard-handed pandemic response.

* Global airlines hit out at governments for what the industry's leading ambassador termed their "shambolic" handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and urged nations to rip up the playbook of widespread border closures for any future pandemics. (Compiled by Valentine Baldassari and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Milla Nissi)

