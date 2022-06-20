Left Menu

Cases rising as people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, says health expert

As India reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr SP Byotra, Vice Chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital said that there are some patients who have "long COVID" and only time will tell how long their symptoms like respiratory problems, tiredness, exhaustion, heart problems will continue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:19 IST
Chairman of Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Dr SP Byotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dr Byotra added, "COVID-19 cases are rising because people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. People are noticing that COVID-19 cases are rising day and night." He further said, "We have some patients who have long COVID. They still have respiratory problems, tiredness, exhaustion, and heart problems and time will only tell how long their problems will continue."

Dr Byotra added, "COVID-19 cases are rising because people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. People are noticing that COVID-19 cases are rising day and night." He further said, "We have some patients who have long COVID. They still have respiratory problems, tiredness, exhaustion, and heart problems and time will only tell how long their problems will continue."

"There are different causes behind the surge: Not wearing masks, attending parties, going to the market places without masks. Nobody is following social distancing. People are travelling and coming back with COVID-19," he stated. "One thing is good that more than 95 pc people in our country have completed COVID-19 vaccination. But those who haven't taken any vaccine are at high risk and people who come under comorbidities are getting hospitalised like who have diabetes, cancer, liver, heart failure, liver transplant. They are more to get an infection," he said.

Dr Byotra said most of the cases are coming up with mild symptoms but patients who come under comorbidities require hospitalisation. "Most of the time we are counselling COVID-19 patients virtually and prescribe medications as well when they show symptoms like cough, fever then we get their RTPCR done. But if a patient comes under comorbidities then sometimes hospitalisation is required." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

