Dr. L. Murugan urges everyone to inculcate yoga as part of life routine

Yoga is the best inexpensive medicine and it will help us to prevent the diseases like as high blood pressure and diabetes, caused due to our sedentary lifestyle changes says Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairy Development & Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan. He was addressing the participants, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022, in Puducherry

He asserted that with the great effort from Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. With this Prime Minister has made the world celebrate the wonderful art that has emerged in our Nation.

In today's mechanical life, Yoga will help us to have focused minds. It acts as an exercise and medicine and helps us to achieve peaceful life, he added. Minister urged everyone to inculcate yoga as part of the day-to-day life routine.

During the event, Minister performed yoga along with Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior government officials also participated in the event. Around 3500 public practiced yoga with the Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)