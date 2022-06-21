Left Menu

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 40 new cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 2,85,507, an official said.

The active cases today stood at 213, he added.

At 21, the maximum cases were reported in Kangra district, followed by five in Mandi, four in Shimla, three in Chamba, two each in Solan and Kinnaur, and one each in Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, he added.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 2,81,155, the official said.

The death toll due to Covid stands at 4,119 and no death was reported on Tuesday, he said.

