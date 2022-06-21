Sarbananda Sonowal hails International Day of Yoga a success

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in promoting Yoga globally. The 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) was led by the Prime Minister along with 15,000 yoga enthusiasts at Mysuru palace here today.

The Union Ayush Minister, on behalf of Ministry of Ayush, also expressed his deepest gratitude to his colleagues in the Union Council of Ministers, the governors and all the members of state governments, the members of armed forces, the foreign missions across the world as well as all the volunteers whose active participation made this year's Yoga day a grand success. The Union Minister also thanked the Karnataka government who proactively acted and supported every step & attempt to make this year's Yoga Day a tremendous success.

The main event of the IDY2022 saw active participation from Honourable Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot; the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with officials from Ministry of Ayush and Karnataka Government. As many as 200 specially abled children, 100 orphaned children, 15 transgenders, HIV positive people and ASHA workers also joined this Mass Yoga demonstration earlier today.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasised that this year's theme aptly portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during COVID-19 pandemic. Today, yoga is becoming a basis for global cooperation and is providing a belief in healthy life to mankind. He added that we see that Yoga has come out of the households and has spread all over the world and this is a picture of spiritual realisation, and that of natural and shared human consciousness, especially in the last two years of an unprecedented pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that today is the time to realise the infinite possibilities associated with yoga. Today our youth are coming in large numbers with new ideas in the field of yoga. Ministry of Ayush's Startup Yoga Challenge is bringing together new ideas and innovation which is inspiring this generation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Yoga has brought the world together, reshaping the global values, and is bringing different healthcare systems closer. This beautiful movement of humanity towards a healthier and happier tomorrow was only made possible due to vision and enabling role played by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji in popularising and institutionalising it at the global stage. The scale of Yoga day is only growing day by day. We are extremely happy and proud that as many as 25 crores people from across the world is participating in today's Yoga day. This would not have been possible without the support and active role played by all governments across states, Union Territories, our Foreign missions spread across the world, all the international organisations associated with the event and volunteers - all aiming at creating an awareness for Yoga in enriching their lives by performing it regularly. I offer my sincere gratitude to our members of Armed Forces, all our staff in ministries and other organisations, PSUs, foreign dignitaries, public figures and Yoga gurus for their unflinching effort towards making today's event a great success."

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to bring world peace and harmony by focusing on the health and well-being of individuals, communities, nations, and the world as a whole. He said that Yoga has brought the world together, reshaping global values, and is bringing different healthcare systems closer. This year's theme - Yoga for Humanity - was adapted by the Ministry of Ayush through various initiative to build positive conversations and engage with social communities on various aspects of Yoga. The programmes are an attempt to include various sections of the society to celebrate health & plurality. The Ministry has also been taking steps through its various initiatives to ensure advancement of health and well-being of the people through Yoga."

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 saw many new initiatives, including the 'Guardian Ring' program, which is collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries. Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of 8th IDY, Mass Yoga demonstrations were organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Digital yoga exhibition where the history and wisdom of Yoga are being showcased using latest technologies like Virtual Reality. Prime Minister also visited the Static Ayush Exhibition where 146 yoga institutions, Ayush institutions are participating.

(With Inputs from PIB)