Left Menu

Covid-19 scenario in Bengal deteriorates

The COVID-19 scenario deteriorated on Tuesday with 406 new cases reported from different parts of the state and one death, a health department bulletin said.With the increase in the Covid cases the tally in the state is now 20,22, 547 and the toll 21,210, the official said. A total 191 cases were reported from the metropolis, 104 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas and 25 in South 24 Parganas, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:04 IST
Covid-19 scenario in Bengal deteriorates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 scenario deteriorated on Tuesday with 406 new cases reported from different parts of the state and one death, a health department bulletin said.

With the increase in the Covid cases the tally in the state is now 20,22, 547 and the toll 21,210, the official said. A total 191 cases were reported from the metropolis, 104 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas and 25 in South 24 Parganas, he said. However, no new cases were reported from Bankura, Kalimpong, Murshidabad and Purulia districts, he said.

The positivity rate on Tuesday rose to 4.74 per cent from 4.19 per cent the previous day, when the number of those afflicted by the disease rose by 224.

In the last 24 hours the number of active cases rose by 285 to 2,329, while the number of recoveries was 19,99,008 including the 120 during the time. A total of 8,561 samples have been tested in the state since Monday, the bulletin added.

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022