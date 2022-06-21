Covid-19 scenario in Bengal deteriorates

The COVID-19 scenario deteriorated on Tuesday with 406 new cases reported from different parts of the state and one death, a health department bulletin said.

With the increase in the Covid cases the tally in the state is now 20,22, 547 and the toll 21,210, the official said. A total 191 cases were reported from the metropolis, 104 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas and 25 in South 24 Parganas, he said. However, no new cases were reported from Bankura, Kalimpong, Murshidabad and Purulia districts, he said.

The positivity rate on Tuesday rose to 4.74 per cent from 4.19 per cent the previous day, when the number of those afflicted by the disease rose by 224.

In the last 24 hours the number of active cases rose by 285 to 2,329, while the number of recoveries was 19,99,008 including the 120 during the time. A total of 8,561 samples have been tested in the state since Monday, the bulletin added.