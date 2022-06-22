The United States has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to the White House COVID-19 response coordinator. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A hotel and casino resort in Macau was locked down by authorities with 700 people inside due to a coronavirus infection outbreak on the property, local broadcaster TDM reported. EUROPE

* British pilots at low-cost airline Ryanair have voted to accept a revised offer on post-COVID-19 pay restoration following negotiations, the BALPA trade union said on Monday. * German hotels are still limping towards recovery after the pandemic, and lawmakers need to prepare now to be ready for the coming winter, the head of the DEHOGA hospitality body said.

AMERICAS * People in socially and economically disadvantaged regions are about half as likely to receive an oral antiviral COVID-19 pill than residents in wealthier zip codes, according to a U.S. government study.

* President Joe Biden said the United States has enough COVID funding to get through at least this year, but it needs more money to plan for the next pandemic. * General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said they were making masking optional for workers at all U.S. facilities.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * The International Monetary Fund wants to start talks with Ethiopia for a funding programme as soon as conditions permit, the fund said, as COVID-19 and an armed conflict in Tigray, which has now subsided, has throttled the country's growth in the past two years.

* Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A small Chinese study detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed neutralising antibodies against some Omicron sub-variants were largely undetectable after two doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, with a booster shot only partly restoring them. * A modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity, a technical advisory group set up by the World Health Organization said on Friday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's electricity generation experienced rare declines in April and May compared with the same months a year earlier as lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus curbed consumption.

* Japan's government cut its view on factory output for the first time in seven months in June due to the hit to manufacturers from China's hard-handed pandemic response. * Global airlines hit out at governments on Monday for what the industry's leading ambassador termed their "shambolic" handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and urged nations to rip up the playbook of widespread border closures for any future pandemics.

