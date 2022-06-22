Left Menu

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffers spinal injury in Goa, airlifted to Bengaluru

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline in Goa and was admitted to Manipal hospital, said Dr Sunny Kamat of Goa Manipal Hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-06-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 05:25 IST
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffers spinal injury in Goa, airlifted to Bengaluru
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale (Pic credit: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline in Goa and was admitted to Manipal hospital, said Dr Sunny Kamat of Goa Manipal Hospital on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor was in Goa with his family when the incident occurred. Later, Manchale was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon for further treatment. His condition is stable.

"Dighant Manchale was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Monday evening under my care. He had suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline. He was posted for surgery on Tuesday. But since he was from Bengaluru, he wished his family members to be around during the time of surgery," Dr Kamat said. "That's why he wished to be shifted to Manipal hospital, Bangalore. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also helped him with the air ambulance. He was shifted on Tuesday afternoon to Bengaluru," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022