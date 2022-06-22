Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel tests COVID-19 positive

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home isolation.

Patel in a tweet on Tuesday night said he underwent the RT-PCR test after noticing normal symptoms, and it turned out to be positive.

''I am currently completely healthy and under home isolation on the advice of doctors. I urge all friends who have come in contact with me to take care,'' said Patel, who also holds charge of the water resource department. Gujarat has seen a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks. The state reported 226 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as per a bulletin released by the health department.

There are currently 1,524 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

