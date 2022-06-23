EU watchdog backs marketing authorisation for Valneva's COVID-19 shot
The European Union's medicines watchdog has recommended Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine for marketing authorisation, the French vaccine maker said on Thursday.
The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended Valneva's inactivated VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate for use as primary vaccination in people aged 18 to 50, Valneva said.
It expects a decision shortly from the European Commission, which is reviewing the recommendation.
