EU watchdog backs marketing authorisation for Valneva's COVID-19 shot

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:08 IST
EU watchdog backs marketing authorisation for Valneva's COVID-19 shot

The European Union's medicines watchdog has recommended Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine for marketing authorisation, the French vaccine maker said on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended Valneva's inactivated VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate for use as primary vaccination in people aged 18 to 50, Valneva said.

It expects a decision shortly from the European Commission, which is reviewing the recommendation.

