TN govt intensifies preventive measures, as daily COVID-19 count rises

With the daily COVID-19 count on the rise in Tamil Nadu, the State government has intensified the preventive measures, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday and appealed to the people to watch out for symptoms and seek medical advice on time.

Admitting that the State is beginning to witness a gradual increase in Coronavirus cases, he said Chennai alone accounted for nearly 50 percent of Tamil Nadu's total infections on a daily basis. ''About 2,225 people have been infected by the Coronavirus in Chennai and nearly 90 percent of them are undergoing treatment in home isolation,'' the Minister said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the treatment being provided to the people at a cluster area in Adyar Zone here, Subramanian said BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants are the most common virus strain in the State.

He urged the parents of school-going children to look out for COVID-19 symptoms among the kids on a regular basis and accordingly take appropriate steps. ''This precaution would ensure timely medical intervention besides prevent the infected child from spreading the contagion to others,'' the Minister claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)