858 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 858 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,63,633 and the total fatalities to 40,072 respectively, the Health Department said.

Also, the day saw 682 people getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,18,452 till date.

Active cases stood at 5,067, a Health Department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 820 cases and one death, it said.

Other districts too reported new cases: Seven each in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru, and three each in Hassan and Kolar.

The bulletin said 12 districts of the State reported zero infections and nil deaths.

A total of 36,289 samples were tested today, they include 29,462 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.68 crore.

The number of those vaccinated rose to 11.14 crore with 44,848 people being inoculated today, it said.

