India and Mexico reported their highest single-day cases since late February, while authorities in Macau locked down many residential buildings to contain a spike in infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Authorities in Macau has locked down several residential buildings as the world's biggest gambling hub tries to contain a rising number of COVID-19 cases that have ground the city to a halt. * Almost a month since Shanghai lifted its strict COVID-19 lockdowns, fashion retailers are stuck with piles of unsold stock as cautious consumers stay away from the commercial hub's glitzy shopping districts.

* Novavax Inc received regulatory authorization in Taiwan for the use of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and older. * India recorded 17,336 new daily infections of the coronavirus, the highest single-day rise since Feb. 20.

EUROPE * Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is modeled on the virus's Beta antigen, delivered 72% efficacy in adults against the Omicron strain, the French drugmaker said on Friday, citing data gathered in a study.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is making more COVID-19 tests available for people who are blind or visually impaired, White House COVID-19 response director Ashish Jha said.

* Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously voted to recommend the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17. * California's top state court has agreed to decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives.

* Nearly one in five American adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long COVID-19, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said. * Mexico reported 16,133 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily number reported since late February.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * South Africa has repealed COVID-19 rules that made masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, limited the size of gatherings, and imposed entry requirements at its borders, the health minister said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Some cases of long COVID may be the immune system's response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection lurking somewhere in the body, new findings from a small study suggest.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Manufacturing growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy.

