Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:18 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,203 on Friday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The new cases were reported in East Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 14 active cases, while 37,985 people have recovered from the disease, 453 patients have succumbed to the infection and 751 have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 3.41 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 140 in the last 24 hours.

