Nashik sees 20 COVID-19 cases, no death; 46 recover

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:15 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,625 on Saturday with the addition of 20 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 46 during the day to touch 4,67,512, leaving the district with an active caseload of 214, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

