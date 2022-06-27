MP: 32 villagers in Seoni fall ill after drinking well water

Thirty-two persons took ill after drinking water from a well on Monday in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place in Agaria Kala village and those affected, who complained of vomiting and diarrhea, are being treated at the government hospital since morning, said Ghansor's Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Bharti Sonkesariya.

''Those affected are above 30 years of age. Two health teams, one from block and another from the district headquarters, examined the villagers and distributed medicines,'' she said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajesh Shrivastava told PTI that, as per available information, the villagers fell ill after drinking contaminated water from a well, and their condition was stable.

