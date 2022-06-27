Himachal reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 94 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,85,836, an official said. The active cases in the hilly state stood at 367. With 46 patients being recovered in the last 24 hrs, the total number of recoveries have increased to 2,81,328, the official said. The state's death toll due to Covid currently stands at 4,122, the offical added.