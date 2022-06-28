Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:48 IST
68 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that pushed its infection tally to 4,54,933, officials here said.

While 53 cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory, 15 were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 4,756, the officials said.

There are 405 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,772 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

