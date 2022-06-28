Left Menu

HP: 120 fresh Covid cases push active tally to 441

Shimla, Jun 28 PTI The total number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 441 on Tuesday after 120 fresh infections were reported in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hrs, an official said. With this, the states infection count has increased to 2,85,956.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:11 IST
HP: 120 fresh Covid cases push active tally to 441
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) The total number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 441 on Tuesday after 120 fresh infections were reported in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hrs, an official said. With this, the state's infection count has increased to 2,85,956. Meanwhile, after the recovery of 46 patients in the last 24 hrs, the total number of cured cases has rose to 2,81,374. The death toll of the hilly state continue to stand at 4,122 as no fatality was reported on Tuesday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022