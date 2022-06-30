Africa in need of test kits, vaccines for monkeypox - CDC Africa

Africa has no vaccines for monkeypox and test kits are in short supply, the acting director of Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.

"Both of these tools... are really required on the continent," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a news conference.

