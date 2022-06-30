Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:31 IST
321 fresh COVID-19 cases in HP; active cases rise to 550
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as 321 new cases have been reported in the hill state in the last three days, according to officials.

Ninety six cases were reported on Thursday, pushing the state's infection to 2,86,157, an official said.

The state had reported 120 and 105 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, he said.

The active cases on Thursday rose to 550 from 507 on Wednesday, he added.

Meanwhile, 53 patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the total number of recoveries has reached 2,81,466.

The death toll, however, remained at 4,122 as no fresh death was reported in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

