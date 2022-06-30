Odisha logs 155 new COVID-19 cases, wearing masks made mandatory in Bhubaneswar

Odisha on Thursday reported 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 16 children, pushing the tally to 12,89,757, the health department said.

The death toll remained at 9,126.

On Wednesday, the state had registered 149 fresh coronavirus cases.

Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the department added.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in the city in the wake of rising Covid cases.

People will also have to maintain social distancing of 2 metres at all times in public places, it said in an advisory.

“Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha COVID-19 regulations and amendments made from time to time,” it said.

The BMC area logged 69 new cases on Thursday, 10 more than the previous day.

