The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

* Authorities in Macau are scrambling to contain the city's biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, requiring all residents test daily and stay home as much as possible. * North Korea said the United States is taking advantage of its COVID-19 outbreak by offering humanitarian aid with political purposes.

* Bhutan will reopen for international tourists from September for the first time since the pandemic began, officials said, as the tiny Himalayan kingdom looks to revive its economy. * Business executives in Hong Kong have a wish list for its new leader: scrap COVID-19 quarantine rules, and promote the rule of law and transparent regulations to revive foreign investor confidence.

EUROPE * A new wave of COVID-19 infections in France fuelled by emerging variants of the virus should peak toward end-July, the French government's top scientific adviser said.

* Spain expects tourist arrivals to reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels during the summer season, as northern Europeans shrug off concerns over inflation pressures and book even more trips than in 2019, a senior tourism official said. * Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut became the third big name in the men's singles draw to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

AMERICAS * Pfizer Inc said it is seeking full U.S. approval for its oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, which is currently available under an emergency use authorization.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The first capacity crowd at a South African stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic is guaranteed for Saturday's test between the world champion Springboks and Wales, organisers of the rugby match said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korea authorised AstraZeneca Plc's antibody-based therapy for preventing COVID-19 infection in people with a poor immune response, increasing its options as it works to ease the pandemic burden on the healthcare system.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China stocks marked their best month in nearly two years on Thursday, supported by signs of an economic recovery after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

* As China loosens its months-long COVID-19 curbs, railway travel is expected to see an uptick in passengers just in time for the summer transport season, which starts on July 1. * China's factory and service sectors snapped three months of activity decline in June, business surveys showed, as authorities lifted a strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai, reviving output and consumer spending.

* Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers, adding more pressure on an economy struggling to mount a strong recovery.

