128 temporary posts in Delhi govt hospitals made permanent

With an aim to express his gratitude to doctors on Doctors Day, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones at various government hospitals in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:24 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to express his gratitude to doctors on Doctors Day, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones at various government hospitals in Delhi. The move came as the most befitting tribute to this profession that has the onerous responsibility of saving lives and shaping a Nation's health and to provide them with the best possible service conditions, work environment and professional security.

"The Lt. Governor yesterday, approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones. This decision will lead to the permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr B.S. Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 09 posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and 03 posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," read an official statement. The posts had been lying vacant for as long as 2011 and 2012 in many instances and were being operated on an adhoc basis.

The posts that have now been made permanent, include those of Assistant Professor - Orthopedics, Senior Residents in Radiology, Surgeons, Dental Surgeons, Junior Resident, Staff Nurse, Clinical Instructor and Radiographers etc. among others. Saxena highlighted that the move would ensure better services to the people at large.

"On one hand, it would ensure better services to the people at large, it would also result in much-required morale-boosting and encouraging enhancement of in-service conditions of medical professionals who are at the forefront of serving the people in their most trying times," said Saxena. The LG also instructed officials to process the filling of all vacancies and upgradation, unduly pending for years at the earliest and get his approval. (ANI)

