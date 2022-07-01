Left Menu

J-K logs 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:33 IST
J-K logs 94 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,183 on Friday with 94 fresh cases, while no new deaths were reported, officials here said.

The death toll stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 62 cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 32 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 545 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,882 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022