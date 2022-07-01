J-K logs 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,183 on Friday with 94 fresh cases, while no new deaths were reported, officials here said.

The death toll stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 62 cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 32 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 545 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,882 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)