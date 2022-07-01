Left Menu

Free health check-ups for medicos, felicitations mark Doctors’ Day in Bengal

Let all the soldiers against pandemic and diseases unite. The British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, marked the occasion by unveiling a commemorative plaque at its city office here.Several government and private hospitals in the metropolis and elsewhere in the state felicitated doctors and organised free health check-up camps during the day.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:58 IST
Free health check-ups for medicos, felicitations mark Doctors’ Day in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Friday observed Doctors’ Day across the state, with many medical medical establishments felicitating medicos and organising free health check-ups for them. The state government had also declared a half-day holiday in all its offices.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said: ''Happy Doctors Day. Let me salute all doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, paramedical staff, health workers, ASHA workers, covid warriors, GDA staff, all who keep us healthy. Let all the soldiers against pandemic and diseases unite.'' The British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, marked the occasion by unveiling a commemorative plaque at its city office here.

Several government and private hospitals in the metropolis and elsewhere in the state felicitated doctors and organised free health check-up camps during the day. Meanwhile, healthcare service provider Theism Group along with Metro Railway Kolkata on Friday launched a ‘health station’ at the Belgachia Station, where medical kiosks were set up for daily commuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022