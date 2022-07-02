Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees 161 COVID-19 cases; no fatality

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:50 IST
Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,636, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.

Durg led with 37 cases, followed by 29 in Raipur, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Surajpur, 11 in Balodabazar, 10 in Surguja and nine in Rajnandgaon, while 10 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,39,558 after 104 persons were discharged, leaving the state with 1,040 active cases, the official said.

With 11,585 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,32,839 in the state, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,636, new cases 161, death toll 14,038, recovered 11,39,558, active cases 1040, today tests 11,585, total tests 1,79,32,839.

