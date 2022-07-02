Chhattisgarh sees 161 COVID-19 cases; no fatality

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,636, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.

Durg led with 37 cases, followed by 29 in Raipur, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Surajpur, 11 in Balodabazar, 10 in Surguja and nine in Rajnandgaon, while 10 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,39,558 after 104 persons were discharged, leaving the state with 1,040 active cases, the official said.

With 11,585 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,32,839 in the state, he added.

