Left Menu

COVID-19 cases keep rising in TN as state reports 2,533 new infections

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:53 IST
COVID-19 cases keep rising in TN as state reports 2,533 new infections
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,533 new coronavirus cases, including a returnee from Assam, pushing the caseload to 34,80,103 till date, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 1,372 people were discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,28,758 leaving 13,319 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059, Chengalpet 393, Tiruvallur 142, Coimbatore 117 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, recorded the least with one case, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 5,603 active infections and overall 7,63,525 coronavirus cases.

A total of 33,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,72,13,395, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years, U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022