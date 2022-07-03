Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:15 IST
MP sees 108 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 691
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,711 on Sunday after the detection of 108 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,743, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.6 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 53 to touch 10,33,277, leaving the state with 691 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,629 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,24,404, he added.

A government release said 12,05,34,921 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,413 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,711, new cases 108, death toll 10,743, recoveries 10,33,277, active cases 691, number of tests so far 2,95,24,404.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

