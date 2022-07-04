Left Menu

Democratic Republic of Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has declared the end of its 14th Ebola outbreak after less than three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. There were four confirmed cases and one probable case, all of whom died, the WHO said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:56 IST
There were four confirmed cases and one probable case, all of whom died, the WHO said in a statement. The outbreak was the third in Congo's northwest Equateur province. "Thanks to the robust response by the national authorities, this outbreak has been brought to an end swiftly with the limited transmission of the virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"Crucial lessons have been learned from past outbreaks and they have been applied to devise and deploy an ever more effective Ebola response," she said. Vaccination in particular has played a key role in containing recent outbreaks and was launched just four days after the latest outbreak was declared.

Ebola is endemic to Congo, where it was discovered near the Ebola river in 1976. The virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread through contact with body fluids from an infected person.

