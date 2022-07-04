Left Menu

Goa reports 75 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 963

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:50 IST
Goa on Monday reported 75 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 2,49,170 and the toll to 3,839, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 148 to touch 2,44,368, leaving the state with an active caseload of 963, he added.

With 829 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 19,85,326, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,49,170, New cases 75, Death toll 3,839, Discharged 2,44,368, Active cases 963, Samples tested to date 19,85,326.

