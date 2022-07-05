Left Menu

Nagaland reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nagaland on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,522, a health department official said.

Two new cases each were detected each in Dimapur, Kohima and Peren districts, he said.

The state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease and 1,493 have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 761.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,992 samples for the infection.

Over 18,38,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

