Left Menu

Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:17 IST
Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,528 on Wednesday as six more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new cases were reported in Dimapur district and one in Peren, he said.

Nagaland now has 21 active cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease, 761 have succumbed to it, and 1,493 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate stood at 93.59 per cent, he said.

The state has thus far tested over 4.75 lakh samples for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022