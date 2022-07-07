FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 7,150.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 6.

* SINGAPORE reported a second case on July 6. The first was imported and the second was local. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 37 cases as of July 1. * BELGIUM had detected 168 cases by July 5.

* BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30. * CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* the CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed nine cases as of July 4. * DENMARK had confirmed 26 cases by July 6.

* ESTONIA confirmed its first case on June 28. * FINLAND had confirmed 10 cases as of July 4.

* FRANCE had confirmed 577 cases by July 5. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 1,385 cases by July 7. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed seven cases by June 30. * HUNGARY had confirmed 19 cases by June 30.

* ICELAND had reported four cases as of June 29. * IRELAND had confirmed 44 cases as of July 6.

* ITALY had detected 233 cases as of July 6. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, and a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed three cases as of June 24. * MALTA had confirmed six cases as of July 5.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 352 cases as of July 4. * NORWAY had reported four cases by June 16.

* POLAND had reported 12 cases by June 15. * PORTUGAL confirmed 13 new cases on July 1, bringing its total to 415.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 11 cases as of June 29. * SERBIA reported the first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SPAIN had confirmed 1,256 cases by July 5.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 28 cases by June 30. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 131 cases as of July 6.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,351 confirmed cases as of July 5, including 1,285 in England, 40 in Scotland, 11 in Northern Ireland, and 15 in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 55 cases as of July 5. * LEBANON announced the first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported the first case on June 2. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its second case on June 28.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported the first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed six cases as of June 30.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed the first case on June 24 and suspects another one. * BRAZIL had confirmed 106 cases as of July 5.

* CANADA had confirmed 358 infections as of July 5. * CHILE had reported eight cases as of June 30.

* COLOMBIA reported three cases on June 24. * the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed the first case on July 6.

* ECUADOR confirmed the first case on July 6. * JAMAICA confirmed the first case on July 6.

* MEXICO had confirmed 15 cases as of July 3. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 605 cases in 29 states and the District of Colombia by July 6.

* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4. * PERU had confirmed 15 cases by July 4.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities