Mumbai logs 540 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally below 5,000

Mumbai on Thursday reported 540 new coronavirus cases, down by 155 from a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,17,367, while the death toll jumped to 19,622, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 5.43 per cent.

This was the seventh day in a row when Mumbai's daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 1,000-mark, while the number of active cases slipped under 5,000.

The city logged 155 fewer COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 695 infections, but no fresh fatality linked to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 9,929 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far has now reached 1,75,99,025.

The tally of recuperated patients rose to 10,92,870 after 1,263 more people recovered from the infection, said the bulletin.

The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent and is now left with 4,875 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.

Of the 540 new COVID-19 cases, only 33 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.070 per cent between June 29 and July 6, while the case doubling rate was 949 days, it added.

