French national, who died of COVID-19 cremated in Kerala

A French national, who had come to Kerala as a tourist and died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a medical college here, was cremated by officials of a gram panchayat in the district.

District authorities decided to conduct the funeral of the French national, who breathed his last on Monday, after consulting with his family members. The body was cremated at the gas crematorium under the Kidangoor grama panchayat. ''We have cremated his body after obtaining permission from his relatives. The district administration has also initiated steps to send his belongings to France,'' district officials told the media.

Kottayam district authorities received the body after the Nedumbassery police conducted the inquest. The French national initially underwent treatment for COVID-19 at the Ernakulam General Hospital and then was referred to Kalamassery Medical College. Thereafter, his condition turned critical and he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)