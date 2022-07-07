Left Menu

French national, who died of COVID-19 cremated in Kerala

A French national, who had come to Kerala as a tourist and died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a medical college here, was cremated by officials of a gram panchayat in the district.District authorities decided to conduct the funeral of the French national, who breathed his last on Monday, after consulting with his family members.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:48 IST
French national, who died of COVID-19 cremated in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A French national, who had come to Kerala as a tourist and died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a medical college here, was cremated by officials of a gram panchayat in the district.

District authorities decided to conduct the funeral of the French national, who breathed his last on Monday, after consulting with his family members. The body was cremated at the gas crematorium under the Kidangoor grama panchayat. ''We have cremated his body after obtaining permission from his relatives. The district administration has also initiated steps to send his belongings to France,'' district officials told the media.

Kottayam district authorities received the body after the Nedumbassery police conducted the inquest. The French national initially underwent treatment for COVID-19 at the Ernakulam General Hospital and then was referred to Kalamassery Medical College. Thereafter, his condition turned critical and he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022