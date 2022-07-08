Left Menu

Macau adds more casino hotels for use as COVID medical facilities

Authorities have set up a makeshift hospital in a sports dome near the city's Las Vegas style Cotai strip and have around 600 medical workers from the mainland assisting them. Macau adheres to China's "zero-COVID" policy that aims to curb all outbreaks at almost any price, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with the virus.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-07-2022 06:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 06:37 IST
Macau adds more casino hotels for use as COVID medical facilities
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Macau authorities have added two hotels in popular casino resorts to be used as COVID-19 medical facilities from Friday as they try to ramp up capacity to handle a surge of infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. The east wing of Grand Lisboa Palace owned by SJM Holdings and the Grand Hyatt hotel owned by Melco Resorts will together provide close to 800 rooms, they said.

Sands China's Sheraton hotel and Londoner resort have already been used as quarantine facilities. The announcement comes as Macau reported 128 new cases on Thursday, taking the total to 1,215 cases since mid-June. More than 15,000 people are in quarantine, according to authorities.

The former Portuguese colony only has one public hospital for its more than 600,000 residents, and its medical system was already stretched prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities have set up a makeshift hospital in a sports dome near the city's Las Vegas style Cotai strip and have around 600 medical workers from the mainland assisting them.

Macau adheres to China's "zero-COVID" policy that aims to curb all outbreaks at almost any price, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with the virus. While the government has not imposed the type of citywide lockdown seen in mainland Chinese cities, Macau is effectively closed with most facilities shut. Residents have been asked to stay home and restaurants are only providing takeaway. Residents thronged to food markets and grocery stores on Thursday, spooked that the city would be fully locked down. The government denied the rumours and urged the public not to panic and hoard food, according to local broadcaster TDM. Neighbouring global financial hub Hong Kong went through similar chaos after lockdown rumours repeatedly surfaced. Authorities there never imposed a full lockdown and have begun to ease COVID restrictions even as cases hit around 3,000 daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
3
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022