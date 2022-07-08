FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 7.

* SINGAPORE reported a second case on July 6. The first was imported and the second was local. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 37 cases as of July 1. * BELGIUM had detected 168 cases by July 5.

* BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30. * CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* the CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed nine cases as of July 4. * DENMARK had confirmed 26 cases by July 6.

* ESTONIA had confirmed two cases by July 8. * FINLAND had confirmed 10 cases as of July 4.

* FRANCE had confirmed 577 cases by July 5. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 1,490 cases by July 8. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed 11 cases by July 7. * HUNGARY had confirmed 24 cases by July 8.

* ICELAND had reported six cases as of July 7. * IRELAND had confirmed 44 cases as of July 6.

* ITALY had detected 233 cases as of July 6. * LATVIA confirmed its second case on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed eight cases as of July 6. * MALTA had confirmed eight cases as of July 8.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 402 cases as of July 7. * NORWAY had reported 25 cases by July 8.

* POLAND had reported 13 cases by July 8. * PORTUGAL confirmed 13 new cases on July 1, bringing its total to 415.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 12 cases as of July 8. * SERBIA reported the first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SLOVAKIA confirmed its first case on July 7.

* SPAIN had confirmed 1,256 cases by July 5. * SWEDEN had confirmed 43 cases by July 6.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 135 cases as of July 7. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,351 confirmed cases as of July 5, including 1,285 in England, 40 in Scotland, 11 in Northern Ireland, and 15 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 59 cases as of July 7.

* LEBANON announced the first case on June 20. * MOROCCO reported the first case on June 2.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its second case on June 28. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15.

* TURKEY reported the first case on June 30. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed six cases as of June 30. * The BAHAMAS confirmed the first case on June 24 and suspects another one.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 142 cases as of July 6. * CANADA had confirmed 375 infections as of July 7.

* CHILE had reported 13 cases as of July 6. * COLOMBIA had reported three cases as of July 1.

* the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed the first case on July 6. * ECUADOR confirmed the first case on July 6.

* JAMAICA confirmed the first case on July 6. * MEXICO had confirmed 15 cases as of July 3.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 700 cases in 29 states and the District of Colombia by July 7. * PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4.

* PERU had confirmed 15 cases by July 4. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)