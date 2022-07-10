Left Menu

Assam logs 211 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at over 12pc

Assams' COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 12.4 percent, as the state logged 211 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 7,26,455, the National Health Mission NHM said on Sunday. The state now has 1,541 active cases, while 7,16,923 people have recovered from the disease so far.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 12:02 IST
Assam logs 211 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at over 12pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Assam's COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 12.4 percent, as the state logged 211 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 7,26,455, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Sunday. There has been no death recorded due to the virus in the last 24 hours, it said. The toll stood at 6,642. The state now has 1,541 active cases, while 7,16,923 people have recovered from the disease so far. The NHM said 88 cases were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, followed by 27 in Dibrugarh and 13 in Nagaon.

Assam's overall positivity rate is at 2.56 percent against total testing of 2,84,07,452 samples thus far, it said.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since mid-June, after a lull of over four months.

The 200-mark in a daily spike in cases was breached after nearly five months on July 6, when 210 infections were reported at a positivity rate of 10.14 percent. Altogether, 4,68,24,612 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state, the NHM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

